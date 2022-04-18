Officers were called to the Sainsbury’s car park in Broadcut following reports of a car meet which began at 7.55pm yesterday.

They attended and monitored the situation after antisocial behaviour including noise nuisance was reported.

Vehicles left the scene shortly after 9.20pm.

Inspector Gavin Biggs from the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘While the majority of car enthusiasts are law abiding and passionate about their vehicles, these meets can cause disruption and disturbance to nearby residents, as well as pose an unacceptable risk to public safety.

‘Hampshire Constabulary will not allow such behaviour to go unchallenged and we ask all drivers to act responsibly and drive safely.

‘We will take action, making use of available legislation which can include seizing vehicles, penalty notices, notifying insurance companies, dispersal notices or arrest and prosecution if necessary.’