The contents of other lorries have been taken in the county, while they were sat in lay-bys.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said the vehicle has also been seized.

The occupants of the HGV were arrested after a spate of thefts from lorries sat in lay-bys in Hampshire.

A statement said: ‘This morning, we were assisted by ARV & TVP colleagues in stopping this HGV outside of Oxford.

‘It had been involved in theft of goods from HGVs in lay-bys in Hampshire.