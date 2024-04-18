O'Neills: Southsea bar shut until further notice as company speaks after Pompey title celebrations turn sour

The company which operates a popular bar in Southsea has issued a statement after the venue was severely damaged during Pompey’s title celebrations.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Apr 2024, 14:34 BST
O’Neills in Albert Road, Southsea, was packed to the rafters after The Blues clinched League One in a 3-2 win against Barnsley on Tuesday night. Conor Shaughnessy’s last minute header was enough to secure Portsmouth’s promotion to the Championship.

Festivities turned sour at the venue, with police reporting several instances of theft and criminal damage. As previously reported, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a staff member was racially abused while carrying out their job.

The News understands that several lighting fixtures were damaged, as well as an air conditioning unit. Pompey players were seen at the venue alongside supporters.

What O’Neills said about the violent disorder

Mitchells & Butlers PLC, which operates O’Neills bars across the UK, has issued a statement following the disorder. A spokeswoman said: “O’Neill’s is a fantastic place to watch and celebrate sport in a great atmosphere.