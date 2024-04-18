Watch more of our videos on Shots!

O’Neills in Albert Road, Southsea, was packed to the rafters after The Blues clinched League One in a 3-2 win against Barnsley on Tuesday night. Conor Shaughnessy’s last minute header was enough to secure Portsmouth’s promotion to the Championship.

Festivities turned sour at the venue, with police reporting several instances of theft and criminal damage. As previously reported, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a staff member was racially abused while carrying out their job.

The News understands that several lighting fixtures were damaged, as well as an air conditioning unit. Pompey players were seen at the venue alongside supporters.

What O’Neills said about the violent disorder