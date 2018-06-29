Online steroid dealer from Gosport jailed for seven years for selling pills that killed student

Have your say

An online steroid dealer who sold toxic slimming pills which killed a bulimic student has been jailed for seven years.

Eloise Parry, 21, from Shrewsbury, died in hospital on April 12, 2015 after taking eight tablets containing the poisonous Dinitrophenol (DNP).

Two bags of pills alongside a measuring jug, evidence from the court case Picture: Harrow Council/PA Wire

Bernard Rebelo was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court today.

The 31-year-old, from Gosport, was previously convicted of two counts of manslaughter and one of placing unsafe food on the market.

Miss Parry’s mother Fiona Parry said her daughter had ‘many problems in life’ but that there had been ‘positive signs that things were changing for the better’.

‘I had hoped that somehow they would be sorted,’ she said in a statement read to the court.

She said her daughter had a number of plans for her future, including her degree, career and to travel the world.

‘When Eloise died her life was undone and her possible future unravelled and in that moment the hope I had for her was also destroyed,’ she added.

Judge Jeremy Donne described Miss Parry as an ‘intelligent, articulate young woman who struggled with her mental health’.

He said Rebelo had shown ‘no remorse at all’ for causing her death.

‘You are said to be a loving family man, devoted to your daughter - I hope you can reflect on what the death of Eloise has meant to her mother, sister and extended family,’ he added.