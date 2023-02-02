As reported, the thief went into a salon asking for a haircut before pinching cash and a wallet when no one was looking. He was recorded on CCTV stealing the items from Toca Chichester, at 68 North Street, around 1pm on Friday December 2.

An appeal from the shop and police was made before Christmas but the wanted man remains at large still. The male had raided the premises by stuffing items down his trousers after going into a staff room.

Police are hunting a man after cash and a wallet were stolen from the Chichester salon. Pic supplied

Adrian Jackson, joint owner of the salon, previously said: ‘A guy came into the salon asking if he could have a haircut and didn’t have an appointment. One of our members of staff stated that they didn’t have time immediately but if he was willing to wait, they could fit him in. Unfortunately, he was left alone as the staff member went to check on her client and the man proceeded to go into the staff room, stole a purse and stole cash from the till.

‘We have everything recorded on CCTV and the quality is very clean and good. We have him going into the staff room, coming out and placing items down the back of his trousers and going to the reception desk and taking cash.’

And police remain stumped. A spokesman said: ‘No arrests have been made but our enquires remain ongoing.’

The business owner said last month: ‘Not much effort from the police.’

