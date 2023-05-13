The break-in happened at the Kites Croft Distribution Centre, located just off the A27 in Titchfield, on Saturday April 22. ‘The warehouse was the target of an organised crime group on the night of Saturday 22 April,’ a statement from Crimestoppers said.

‘The attempted burglary is now being investigated by local police in cooperation with The Esteé Lauder Companies UK. Do you know who is responsible or do you believe you have details that could help with the investigation?

‘As an independent charity, Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation by offering a reward of up to £1,000 for anonymous information it exclusively receives that leads to the arrest, charge or conviction of those involved in this crime.’

David Crawley, director of business development of Crimestoppers, added: ‘There will be people who know about the names of those involved in this incident. We understand that talking about crime – especially if it’s about someone close to home – can be really difficult. We find that many are reluctant to go directly to the police.

‘However, if you know who is responsible and don’t want to give your personal details, then Crimestoppers is here for you. No police, no witness statements, no courts. Ultimately, with our charity, there’s no comeback. Say what you know or fill in our online form here on our website and you’re done. Nobody will know you contacted us.’