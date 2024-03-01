Over £1,000 worth of skincare stolen from Boots in Whiteley - police launch investigation
The police would like to speak to two women in connection with a shoplifting incident at Boots, Whiteley Shopping Centre, Whiteley Way. The incident, which involved the theft of £1,150 worth of skincare products and make-up, occurred shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, February 21.
The first woman is described as white, aged between 20 and 30 years, 5ft 5ins tall, of larger build. She was wearing a green top with a thin, grey jacket, leggings and black shoes and she was carrying a bag with a zebra-print strap.
The second woman is described as white, aged between 18 and 25 years, 5ft 5ins tall with long, dark hair and she was wearing a grey hooded top with a dark gilet.
The police believe the women in these images can help us with the investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with them. Also, if you have information about these incidents, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the investigation, please contact he police. You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240079932.