The police would like to speak to two women in connection with a shoplifting incident at Boots, Whiteley Shopping Centre, Whiteley Way. The incident, which involved the theft of £1,150 worth of skincare products and make-up, occurred shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, February 21.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The police believe the women in these images can help us with the investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with them. Also, if you have information about these incidents, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the investigation, please contact he police. You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240079932.