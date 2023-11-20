News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Over £300 worth of children's toys stolen in Sainsbury's shoplifting incident

Police have launched an appeal following a shoplifting incident which took place in Sainsbury’s.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:44 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 11:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident, which took place in Tollbar Way, Hedge End, involved the theft of £349 worth of children’s toys, including Barbie and Baby Annabell.

The incident happened at 3.48pm on Thursday, November 2 and the police are looking to speak to a man and a woman who could possibly help them with their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are urging people to come forward if they saw the incident or know the people they are looking to speak to.

Most Popular
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launch appeal following a shoplifting incident.Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launch appeal following a shoplifting incident.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launch appeal following a shoplifting incident.

If you have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the investigation, get in contact with them.

You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44230335525, click here for more.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.