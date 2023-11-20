Police have launched an appeal following a shoplifting incident which took place in Sainsbury’s.

The incident happened at 3.48pm on Thursday, November 2 and the police are looking to speak to a man and a woman who could possibly help them with their investigation.

They are urging people to come forward if they saw the incident or know the people they are looking to speak to.

If you have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the investigation, get in contact with them.