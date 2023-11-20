Over £300 worth of children's toys stolen in Sainsbury's shoplifting incident
The incident, which took place in Tollbar Way, Hedge End, involved the theft of £349 worth of children’s toys, including Barbie and Baby Annabell.
The incident happened at 3.48pm on Thursday, November 2 and the police are looking to speak to a man and a woman who could possibly help them with their investigation.
They are urging people to come forward if they saw the incident or know the people they are looking to speak to.
If you have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the investigation, get in contact with them.
You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44230335525, click here for more.