The police are appealing for witnesses following a report of burglary in Steep in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 23). During the incident, which occurred between 2am and 2:30am, it is reported that £20,000 worth of e-bikes were stolen from Owens Cycles on Stoner Hill.

The front window of the shop had been pulled from its frame in order to gain entry. A vehicle was then seen leaving the area and heading in the direction of Bell Hill.

