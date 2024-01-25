Owens Cycles victim of burglary where £20,000 worth of e-bikes were stolen
A bike shop has been the victim of a burglary where the front window was pulled from its frame in order to gain entry.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police are appealing for witnesses following a report of burglary in Steep in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 23). During the incident, which occurred between 2am and 2:30am, it is reported that £20,000 worth of e-bikes were stolen from Owens Cycles on Stoner Hill.
The front window of the shop had been pulled from its frame in order to gain entry. A vehicle was then seen leaving the area and heading in the direction of Bell Hill.
If you were in the area at the time of the incident, witnessed anything suspicious, or have any photos or video footage, including dash cam, mobile phone or CCTV, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240031961. Alternatively, you can report information online. Click here for more information.