Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jason Foulsham, 34, of Leonard Road, was caught red-handed by police with horrific images of primary school and prepubescent children, some as young as two, being sexually assaulted.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Foulsham, branded as a “serious harm” to children, was found with 126 Category A images, 72 Category B and 92 of Category C, the least offensive kind. He also distributed a Category A and Category C image. The offending took place from March 2019 to September 2022 - with Covid lockdowns said to have exacerbated his actions. Police searches of his devices also revealed internet searches for “kiddie porn”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how “socially isolated” Foulsham, who has learning difficulties and autism, was in breach of a court order after being given a community punishment in 2015 for making indecent images of children. Four years later he was handed a suspended sentence for failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements. The court was told the defendant had been working as a cleaner.

Judge, recorder Daniel Sawyer, said: “Your offending on this occasion started a bit before Covid and continued through it. In relation to some of the images of children there was pain and distress. They were exploited in a disgusting way.”

The judge said that “ordinarily” Foulsham would be sent to jail after his previous offences showed the “community order had not worked”. But recorder Sawyer added: “Probation thinks there is more work they can do.”

The judge also cited the “significant gap” in offending time and the defendant’s “difficulties and vulnerability” should he go to prison. Foulsham was instead given a three-year community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and 60 rehabilitation days. A five-year sexual harm prevention order was also made along with him being told to pay costs of £425 and a fine of £75.