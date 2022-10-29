Frank Salmon, 54, of Harbourne Gardens, West End, Southampton, was jailed for two year four months after pleading guilty to arranging and facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence.

The 54-year-old expected to meet and sexually abuse a 14-year-old boy on June 23 this year in Shirley, Southampton. Instead, he was met and arrested by officers from Hampshire Constabulary and the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (Serocu).

Detective Constable Colin Haynes of Serocu, said: ‘Thankfully no children were ever in danger during this investigation, but Salmon clearly intended to meet and carry out these acts on a minor until he was stopped by officers.

‘I am glad he recognised his guilt and will now spend time in prison reflecting upon his actions. The case highlights the hard work and dedication of the officers within Serocu and in police forces in finding those willing to carry out these acts and ensuring they face justice.’

Salmon was also sentenced to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

Anyone concerned about their thoughts or behaviour towards children or those of someone else, seek help and support via the Stop it Now! confidential helpline on 0808 1000 900. Further support is available from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation.