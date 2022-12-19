Paedophile rapist jailed for 20 years for 'harrowing' abuse on two teenage girls

Depraved Stephen Bron was previously found guilty by a jury at Southampton Crown Court of one count of rape of a female under 16, one count of attempted rape of a female under 16 and six counts of sexual assault of a child under 16. The court heard how the 68-year-old had sexually abused two children on multiple occasions over a five-year period between August 1990 and December 1995 in the Hedge End areas.

One of the victims in her impact statement – read out in court – said that the abuse she faced ‘has been a constant shadow hanging over me’, recalling that she still experiences flashbacks nearly 30 years after the abuse. The victim statement went on to say that ‘she felt like her body wasn’t her own anymore’ and that she can ‘only image what a different person I would have become if I had not had those experiences of abuse in my childhood’.

Statue of Lady Justice atop the Central Criminal Court building at the Old Bailey, London. Pic PA