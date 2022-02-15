After being caught out by police following a search of his Waterlooville home, child pervert Anthony Fuller, 37, boasted: ‘It’s not my first time.’

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Fuller, of Tennyson Crescent, was ‘repeatedly’ before the courts from 2014 onwards after being caught with indecent images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Fuller was jailed for 21 months. Pic Hants police

The prolific offender again fell foul of the law after he was found in breach of a sexual harm prevention order and an 18 month sentence suspended for two years handed down in April.

Prosecutor Thomas Wilkins said officers attended Fuller’s address on two occasions in January before finding indecent images – including of the very worst kind – on devices. He was also found to have been browsing the internet without notifying officers.

The court was told how the registered sex offender had first been before the courts in 2014 before his offending and breaches started to spiral.

‘He has been before the courts on a number of occasions,’ Mr Wilkins said.

Police in Tennyson Crescent, Waterlooville.

He added: ‘There are no circumstances that make it unjust to impose a prison sentence.’

Fuller’s first breach of an order came in 2016 before further breaches in 2018.

Unable to resist the temptation to make indecent photos of children, his punishment was then escalated with the suspended sentence in April.

And with him still failing to take heed of court orders, Fuller has now finally been taken off the streets and locked up.

Even his defence barrister conceded there was nothing he could say to deter the judge from jail. ‘It would not be unjust to activate the suspended sentence,’ Simon Moger said.

The lawyer did point out that Fuller had attended 30 out of 35 probation appointments.

Fuller admitted two offences of breaching a sexual harm prevention order – putting him in breach of a suspended sentence.

SEE ALSO: Navy officer found guilty of filming himself having sex with woman

Judge, Recorder Louise Harvey, said there was no option but to incarcerate Fuller.

She said: ‘These matters are very serious. You have been back here repeatedly since 2014 with the same offences again and again.

‘You have a long history of disobedience with the court.’

The paedophile was then jailed for 21 months.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron