Paulsgrove man, 39, charged with Hampshire jewellery heist
POLICE have charged a man from Paulsgrove with robbery following a jewellery heist in Hampshire.
Lee Benneyworth, of Leominster Road, has been apprehended by detectives investigating the raid at TH Baker jewellers in High Street, Alton, on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old has been charged with robbery, two counts of common assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage, and racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.
Benneyworth appeared Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court this morning, alongside fellow accused Jamie Massiah, 40 – who face a single charge of robbery.
The pair were remanded to next appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, March 16.