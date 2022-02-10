Paulsgrove man, 39, charged with Hampshire jewellery heist

POLICE have charged a man from Paulsgrove with robbery following a jewellery heist in Hampshire.

By Tom Cotterill
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 5:20 pm

Lee Benneyworth, of Leominster Road, has been apprehended by detectives investigating the raid at TH Baker jewellers in High Street, Alton, on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old has been charged with robbery, two counts of common assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage, and racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Benneyworth appeared Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court this morning, alongside fellow accused Jamie Massiah, 40 – who face a single charge of robbery.

The pair were remanded to next appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, March 16.

