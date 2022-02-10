Paulsgrove man, 39, charged with Hampshire jewellery heist

Lee Benneyworth, of Leominster Road, has been apprehended by detectives investigating the raid at TH Baker jewellers in High Street, Alton, on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old has been charged with robbery, two counts of common assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage, and racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Benneyworth appeared Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court this morning, alongside fellow accused Jamie Massiah, 40 – who face a single charge of robbery.

The pair were remanded to next appear at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday, March 16.

