PC Laura Nelson was called to Eastern Road in Portsmouth on February 7 at around 9am after a report of a party.

An ‘intoxicated’ woman opened the door for the officer but while slurring her words denied there was anyone inside who should not be there.

Loud music was booming out and there were bottles of booze strewn around the flat.

PC Nelson said: ‘Upon entering the property I could see there was a person asleep on the sofa, a person asleep in one of the bedrooms and two further individuals asleep in another bedroom. All persons seemed intoxicated.’

There were claims everyone lived at the property - but they later admitted the two men did not.

Charlie Brown, 28, a boyfriend of one of the women, gave PC Nelson partially fake details.

PC Nelson said: ‘Brown was becoming heated and started trying to push me out of the address, at which time I told him to stop and asked for my colleagues to come to the address to assist.’

She then reported him for a Covid breach. In her court witness statement she added: ‘When I have carried out further checks on both males after the incident, it has shown that both are prolific offenders in matters of Covid and have received several tickets in recent weeks, and it is clear they are both fully aware of restrictions in place.’

Brown, of Cheltenham Road, Paulsgrove, was fined £1,760 with a £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

He was convicted in his absence by a single Hampshire magistrate of being at a gathering of two or more people.

