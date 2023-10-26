PCC Donna Jones: RESET project aims to reduce reoffending for 18-25 year olds

From left - Society of St James Service Manager Paul Mitchell, RESET Navigator Lauren Cox, PCC Donna Jones, DPCC Terry Norton and RESET Team Leader Russell Loveland

The £350,000 Project RESET supports young people in the four custody centres at Portsmouth, Basingstoke, Southampton and on the Isle of Wight, diverting them away from reoffending and ultimately into education, training or employment.PCC Jones visited the Basingstoke custody centre this week see the RESET intervention in action.Those aged 18-25 who have been arrested and taken into police custody will be asked if they would like to see a RESET navigator, who will then meet with them privately and conduct a trauma-informed assessment.The service is tailored to each individual and ranges from helping with benefits, housing, intervention courses such as CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) training, and steps to find secure work. They will also be offered ongoing support in the community.RESET is designed to help young people at risk of being drawn into the criminal justice system, or who are already involved.PCC Jones said: “We all make decisions about the direction our lives are going in, and young adulthood can be a particularly challenging period.

"Often, young people involved in the criminal justice system have suffered traumatic experiences in their childhood.“RESET gives young people in police custody the vital support and continuity they need to step away from criminality and reset, rebuild and redirect their lives.

“It’s a bespoke platform for young people in custody to make a different choice with the help of others. It provides consistent support at the right time and in the right place, building trust in a safe space.“It’s simply not enough to signpost a young person towards help; reaching out at a key moment is what’s needed.“Not only will the scheme tackle reoffending rates, but it will also reduce the demand on policing, probation and other public services, as well as helping young people get the right support to be able to live happier and crime-free lives.”RESET is being funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Violence Reduction Unit with £50,000 per custody centre per year for two years for Portsmouth, Basingstoke and Southampton and £25,000 per year for two years for the Isle of Wight.The project runs until next March with an extension to March 2025 if deemed successful.The VRU is a multi-agency partnership approach that brings together police, local authorities, health, education, prisons, probation, and many other organisations from across the local communities.The provider for RESET is the Southampton-based charity Society of St James.

