During this incident, the PCSO detained a male in Abbey Gardens, Winchester and was assaulted, but fortunately not injured.

Officers from the local neighbourhood and High Harm teams assisted and two people were arrested.

PC Darrington said: ‘Anti-social behaviour & violence towards our officers will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PC and a PCSO walk the streets