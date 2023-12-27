Pedestrian, 84, left with serious injuries after being hit by van - with driver arrested
Police are investigating the collision on Ruby Road in Southampton on Saturday 23 December just after 10.15am involving a black Mercedes Sprinter van and the male pensioner. He was rushed to Southampton General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, including broken bones. He remains in hospital where his condition is described as stable.
A 66-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving and driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact police on 101, quoting 44230523177. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org