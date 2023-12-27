An 84-year-old pedestrian was left with serious injuries after being hit by a van.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating the collision on Ruby Road in Southampton on Saturday 23 December just after 10.15am involving a black Mercedes Sprinter van and the male pensioner. He was rushed to Southampton General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, including broken bones. He remains in hospital where his condition is described as stable.

READ NOW: CCTV images of men following attack

A 66-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving and driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police tape. (Picture: Peter Byrne via PA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad