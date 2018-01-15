Pedestrian ‘critical’ after suffering life-threatening injuries in Fareham crash

Have your say

A PEDESTRIAN is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in crash.

Police said the 42-year-old, who has not been named, is in hospital after the 4.50pm crash in Redlands Lane, Fareham.

Yesterday’s crash involved a silver BMW, police said.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries that police said were life-threatening and his next of kin have been informed.

He is being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

Roads policing officers closed the street until 9.30pm as they carried out investigations.

Now officers want to trace anyone who saw the crash or the man prior to the crash.

Sgt James Fibbens, from the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘It happened outside the parade of shops, so we would like to speak to anyone who had visited the shops around that time.

‘Any information could really help our investigations.’

Call 101, quoting 44180017795, or call the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.