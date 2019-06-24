Pedestrian 'seriously injured' in hit-and-run in Hampshire

Have your say

A MAN suffered a broken leg during a late night hit-and-run in a village.

The collision happened at around 11pm last night in South Wonston, near Winchester.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, believed to have been travelling northbound, on Christmas Hill, opposite the junction with Connaught Road.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 27-year-old man, sustained a broken leg and wrist as a result of the collision.

PC Stephen Eadsforth, said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Christmas Hill at the time of the collision to make contact with us.

‘Did you witness the collision? Did you see any vehicles making off from the scene? I would urge anyone with information to call us on 101 quoting 44190216853.’