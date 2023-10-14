Pedestrian suffers fractured pelvis and two broken legs when hit by car
A pedestrian suffered a fractured pelvis and two broken legs when he was hit by a car.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Oct 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Thursday on the eastbound carriageway of the A31 in Winchester towards Alresford. The collision involved a Hyundai I10 and a pedestrian.
READ NOW: Fatal driver jailed
The pedestrian, a 34-year-old man from Alfresford, sustained a fractured pelvis and two broken legs. Officers would like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online quoting 44230418848.