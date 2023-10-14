Pedestrian suffers fractured pelvis and two broken legs when hit by car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Thursday on the eastbound carriageway of the A31 in Winchester towards Alresford. The collision involved a Hyundai I10 and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 34-year-old man from Alfresford, sustained a fractured pelvis and two broken legs. Officers would like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.

