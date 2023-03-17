Person charged for walking down busy Portsmouth road while exposing themselves
A person has been charged for walking down a busy road while exposing themselves.
The charge comes following an incident on Milton Road, Portsmouth, on Tuesday around 2.20pm amid reports of a person walking in the middle of the road while exposing themselves.
Natalia Gunton, 24, of Waverley Road, has now been charged with wilful obstruction of a highway, using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage and indecent behaviour at a police station.
Gunton will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday.