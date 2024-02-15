Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anarlin Jones, who was previously referred to as Bronwyn Jones, the daughter of deceased mother Anna Jones, previously entered his plea at Portsmouth Crown Court in December.

The body of the 44-year-old mum was found by police officers called to her flat in Station Road, Petersfield, at 8pm on Thursday May 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The murder trial had been listed for April 10 but is now scheduled for a 10-day trial starting on November 25. Jones, of Jacaranda Road, Bordon, will also appear at court for a further preliminary hearing on April 9.

Anna Jones was found dead in a Petersfield flat. Pic: Hants police