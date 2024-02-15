Person who admits killing their mother but denies murder has Portsmouth Crown Court trial delayed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anarlin Jones, who was previously referred to as Bronwyn Jones, the daughter of deceased mother Anna Jones, previously entered his plea at Portsmouth Crown Court in December.
The body of the 44-year-old mum was found by police officers called to her flat in Station Road, Petersfield, at 8pm on Thursday May 9.
The murder trial had been listed for April 10 but is now scheduled for a 10-day trial starting on November 25. Jones, of Jacaranda Road, Bordon, will also appear at court for a further preliminary hearing on April 9.
A daughter of the victim said in a tribute released after her death: “I love my mum, she meant everything to me, she was my world. I love you so much, I will always miss you and you will always be in my heart. Rest in peace mummy.”