Petersfield man arrested after woman sexually assaulted by a bridge

POLICE have arrested a man after a woman was sexually assaulted by a bridge.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 30th May 2022, 7:51 am
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 7:56 am

The woman was sat on a concrete bridge in Goodyear Meadow, Petersfield.

On May 16, the 25-year-old was listening to music when a man approached her from behind.

Read More

Read More
Hampshire police release photo of 'stocky' man who sexually assaulted a woman in...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The woman was listening to music when an unknown man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The unknown figure pulled her back from the bridge and sexually assaulted her, before she managed to flee the scene.

Police said the incident took place between 12.45am and 1.05am.

In connection to the sexual assault, a 29-year-old man from Petersfield was arrested.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth missing girl found: Police thank those who shared appeal to locate 13-year-old

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 29-year-old man from Petersfield has been arrested on suspicion of common assault, exposure and attempted rape and remains in police custody at this time.

‘Police enquiries continue.’

As previously reported in The News, Detective Constable Jonathan Duggan, from Basingstoke CID, said officers were treating it as an isolated incident.

He also made reassurances that the police were following all lines of enquiry.