The woman was sat on a concrete bridge in Goodyear Meadow, Petersfield.

On May 16, the 25-year-old was listening to music when a man approached her from behind.

The unknown figure pulled her back from the bridge and sexually assaulted her, before she managed to flee the scene.

Police said the incident took place between 12.45am and 1.05am.

In connection to the sexual assault, a 29-year-old man from Petersfield was arrested.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 29-year-old man from Petersfield has been arrested on suspicion of common assault, exposure and attempted rape and remains in police custody at this time.

‘Police enquiries continue.’

As previously reported in The News, Detective Constable Jonathan Duggan, from Basingstoke CID, said officers were treating it as an isolated incident.