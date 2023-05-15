Petersfield murder probe: Woman, 25, appears in court over murder of her mother
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her mother
Bronwyn Jones, 25, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court over the murder of her mother Anna Jones, 44, who was found dead in her Station Road, Petersfield, flat. Officers were called to the flat just before 8pm on May 9. On arrival officers discovered Anna’s body where she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jones, of Jacaranda Road in Bordon, was charged with her mother’s murder last week before appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where she was further remanded in custody.
She appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning but did not enter a plea with the case set for a two-week trial on October 23. She was remanded in custody.
