Phone robbery victim chases knifeman for half a mile across Portsmouth

It happened in an alleyway between between Blackfriars Road and Omega Street at about 4.20pm on Wednesday.

But the robber soon found himself under pursuit.

A robbery victim chased his attacker half a mile across Portsmouth

A police spokesman said: ‘A man pulled out a Stanley knife on the victim – a man in his 40s – and stole his phone before running away.

‘The victim pursued him by car down Omega Street, Blackfriars Road, Raglan Street, the Jacob’s Ladder footbridge, Bridport Street, Canal Walk, Upper Arundel Street and Arundel Street before losing him in Australia Close.’

The man who stole the phone was 6ft, black, skinny, aged about 19 or 20, and had black hair in ringlets.

The spokesman said: ‘He was initially wearing a Nike wind runner coat in red and navy with V shapes on it. During the pursuit, he changed into a black puffer jacket with his hood up, black jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers with a bright orange beanie hat.

‘Did you see anything suspicious in the Blackfriars Road and Omega Street area around the time of the robbery?

‘Did you see a man matching this description running in any of the locations mentioned above around the same time?’

Anyone who saw anything or who knows anything about the incident can call police on 101 quoting 44230134905.