A 15-year-old girl reported being assaulted by an unknown man at Basingstoke bus station on London Road at around 3.30pm on April 23.

Hampshire Constabulary has released a picture of the sexual assault suspect and are appealing for information from the public.

The man is then alleged to have followed her onto a bus, sitting at the rear of the vehicle and began engaging in a conversation with a group of four young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basingstoke sexual assault suspect. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The man is then said to have begun taking photos of the group before leaving the bus after suspicions were raised by other passengers.

He was seen to walk along Blackstocks Lane before leaving the area.

A police spokesman said: ‘We know that reports such as this are very concerning for those living in the area and our officers are working hard to establish the exact circumstances.

‘Officers are now trying to identify a man, who they believe may hold vital information and could aid their enquiries. Do you recognise him? Perhaps you were in the area at the time and saw someone acting suspiciously?

‘If anyone has any information that could help the investigation, please call 101 quoting the reference number 44220159014.