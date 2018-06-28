Pictures and names of Portsmouth’s most wanted criminals released by Crimestoppers

CRIMESTOPPERS have released pictures of Hampshire police’s most wanted police suspects.

Countywide, 20 people appear on the list – with several of those wanted for offences inside The News’ patch.

The names and details of those wanted for offences in and around the Portsmouth area are as follows:

• Abbas Ahmed. Wanted for a serious assault in Fifth Street, Buckland. Crimestoppers reference: CS1806-17347

• Daniel Broggan. Wanted in relation to a shoplifting offence in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Crimestoppers reference: CS1806-17361

• Joel Basima. Wanted for burgling a property in Margate Road, Southsea. Crimestoppers reference: CS1806-17359

The Crimestoppers 'ad van' parked up in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Millie Salkeld

• Lewis Salmon. Wanted for fraud at Windsor Road, Cosham. Crimestoppers reference: CS1806-17351

• Patryk Wojcik. Wanted for a firearms offence in Searle Drive, Gosport. Crimestoppers reference: CS1806-17358

• Troy Powell. Wanted for an assault in Lords Street, Landport. Crimestoppers reference: CS1806-17353

All of Hampshire’s Most Wanted will appear on a so-called Crimestoppers ‘ad van’, which is set to tour the county today and tomorrow.

It has spent this morning in Commercial Road, Portsmouth.

Emily van der Lely, regional manager for Crimestoppers in Hampshire, said: ‘Our charity is here to give people the power to speak up and stop crime. Whilst Hampshire is a comparatively safe county, there are people at large who are wanted by law enforcement.

‘The success of Most Wanted is down to the public and their willingness to help us protect those they love and the communities they care about.

‘The people of Hampshire have been incredibly supportive of our previous campaigns and I encourage everyone to check the website and let us know immediately if you have any information on any of the individuals.’

If you recognise any of the faces in Hampshire’s Most Wanted – which all appear in our picture gallery – call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted.

Be sure to use the Crimestoppers reference captioned in each photo.

Emily continued: ‘As a charity, we ensure you won’t have to give your personal details, just tell us what you know and we’ll pass it on for you.’