A woman knocked on the door of an address on Chestnut Avenue on Monday October 18 at around 1.10pm, claiming to be looking for her cat.

The occupants of the house, a man and a woman in their 70s, agreed to let her look in their garden.

One of the occupants noticed that a man had entered the house and gone upstairs while they were in the garden.

Police would like to speak to the people pictured. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Both the woman and the man were asked to leave.

Nothing was taken and no-one was injured.

It is believed that the suspects left Chestnut Avenue and followed a route onto Little Park Avenue and Scratchface Lane.

It is also believed that the suspects were on Little Park Avenue earlier in the afternoon at around 1.04pm.

Police would like to speak to the people pictured, who were seen in the area at the time, in connection with this incident.

The woman is described as 5ft 2in, white, of medium build, with long black hair, wearing black clothing, and spoke with an Eastern European accent.

The man is described as 5ft 8in, white, of stocky build, with short dark hair, wearing black clothing, and spoke with an Eastern European accent.

If you recognised them or saw them in the area around the time, or have Dash Cam, Ring Doorbell or private CCTV footage that may assist police enquiries, you are asked to get in contact by calling 101 quoting reference 44210418579.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

