Pictures released of man after male knocked unconscious in Waterlooville Weatherspoons' pub smoking room
A man was knocked unconscious in a Waterlooville Weatherspoons pub smoking room – with police releasing pictures of a man following the incident.
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to track down following the assault at the Denmead Queen Wetherspoons pub in Queens Parade at 12.36am on Monday May 8.
A police statement said: ‘A man in his 40s was knocked unconscious in the smoking area. Enquiries are ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this assault and anyone who knows the identity of the man pictured.’
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230180015. You can also submit information at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org
