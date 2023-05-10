News you can trust since 1877
Pictures released of man after male knocked unconscious in Waterlooville Weatherspoons' pub smoking room

A man was knocked unconscious in a Waterlooville Weatherspoons pub smoking room – with police releasing pictures of a man following the incident.

By Steve Deeks
Published 10th May 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:54 BST

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to track down following the assault at the Denmead Queen Wetherspoons pub in Queens Parade at 12.36am on Monday May 8.

A police statement said: ‘A man in his 40s was knocked unconscious in the smoking area. Enquiries are ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this assault and anyone who knows the identity of the man pictured.’

Picture released of man after attack at Denmead Queen Wetherspoons pub on Queens Parade in Waterlooville. Pic Hants police
Picture released of man after attack at Denmead Queen Wetherspoons pub on Queens Parade in Waterlooville. Pic Hants police
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230180015. You can also submit information at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

