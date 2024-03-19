Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gosport police have taken to Facebook today (March 19) to inform people about a stop and search which took place yesterday afternoon resulting in the seizure of Class A drugs.

The Facebook post said: "Whilst on foot patrol, officers stopped two individuals on a cycle track to the rear of Middlecroft Lane. A third man spotted police and ran before he was detained on Clifton Street.A Section 23 search led to the seizure of suspected Class A drugs, before an address in Middlecroft Lane was searched.

"Pills, white powder, and more than £900 cash were seized from within."