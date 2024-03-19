Pills, white powder and £900 seized from address in Gosport following stop and search - two arrested
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gosport police have taken to Facebook today (March 19) to inform people about a stop and search which took place yesterday afternoon resulting in the seizure of Class A drugs.
The Facebook post said: "Whilst on foot patrol, officers stopped two individuals on a cycle track to the rear of Middlecroft Lane. A third man spotted police and ran before he was detained on Clifton Street.A Section 23 search led to the seizure of suspected Class A drugs, before an address in Middlecroft Lane was searched.
"Pills, white powder, and more than £900 cash were seized from within."
As a result of the find, a 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They have both been bailed until June 18 while police enquiries continue.