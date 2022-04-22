Hampshire's police and crime commissioner Donna Jones has spoken about her plans to establish more police stations across the county, after a number of them were sold off over the course of the past decade.

It comes after Bitterne police station on the outskirts of Southampton was opened yesterday (April 21), costing the commissioner £430,000.

Much of this expansion will see the police joining forces with the fire service, but some old stations are being considered for reopening.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones inside the new Bitterne police station. Picture: David George

Mrs Jones said: 'The Bitterne scheme was a pretty straightforward project that came in on budget, which I'm very happy about - and the team loves it.

'I'm already looking at a project jointly with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service for the Isle of Wight, with £75,000 for a new police hub.

'We also have a project underway for a joint police and fire station in Redbridge, which recently got planning permission, and we're in conversation for the new Cosham fire station to become a joint station as well.

'There are other sites across Hampshire that I'm looking at too, where we want to increase the police footprint.'

At last week's police and crime panel, Mrs Jones confirmed that Gosport police station will no longer be sold off.

With the promise of 600 additional police officers, she says it's critical that everyone has a proper base of operations in their local area.

'There are several stations that have been earmarked for sale, including Gosport,' she said.

'That is one of the newest police stations we have so it's actually in quite good condition.

'We are looking across the force because having more police officers means we need more lockers, more desks and more space to work. It's important that we have buildings in the right locations - Gosport is definitely one of those.'