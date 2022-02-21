Police and paramedics called to Ibis Hotel in Fratton Way, Portsmouth

Police and paramedics have been called to the Ibis hotel Fratton Way.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:10 pm

Three police cars and three ambulances were spotted at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said that officers were responding to an incident that was reported at 12.31pm today, but said she could not give out any more information.

Police and paramedics at the Ibis Hotel in Fratton Way, Portsmouth Picture: Fiona Callingham

More to follow

Police and paramedics at the Ibis Hotel in Fratton Way, Portsmouth Picture: Fiona Callingham