Police and paramedics called to Ibis Hotel in Fratton Way, Portsmouth
Police and paramedics have been called to the Ibis hotel Fratton Way.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:10 pm
Three police cars and three ambulances were spotted at the scene.
A police spokeswoman said that officers were responding to an incident that was reported at 12.31pm today, but said she could not give out any more information.
Read More
Read MoreLive updates: Strong winds and travel disruptions expected as Storm Franklin hit...
More to follow