Officers from Southampton’s High Harm Team joined the RSPCA for a joint operation after concerns over dog welfare in Portswood.

Officers obtained a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act and attended an address on Laburnum Road just after 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dogs are now in the care of the RSPCA.

Police raided a Southampton home and rescued several dogs

During the warrant, a search was conducted of the property and quantities of Class A and Class B drugs were located and seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 40-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, said: ‘This is a great example of police and RSPCA officers working together to safeguard the health of animals.

‘Animal welfare offences are treated seriously by the constabulary and public support is vital to us. This helps us to ensure the health and welfare of animals in our communities. If you have any concerns for the safety of animals, please call 101.

‘We are absolutely clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated and that we will continue to relentlessly pursue criminals who cause harm in our cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Criminals need to know that Southampton is a hostile environment for them.’