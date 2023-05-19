News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

Police and RSPCA rescue 17 dogs during raid in Hampshire

Police and the RSPCA seized 10 new-born puppies, five six-week-old puppies and two adult dogs during a raid in Hampshire.

By Tom Morton
Published 19th May 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:09 BST

Officers from Southampton’s High Harm Team joined the RSPCA for a joint operation after concerns over dog welfare in Portswood.

Officers obtained a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act and attended an address on Laburnum Road just after 10am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The dogs are now in the care of the RSPCA.

Police raided a Southampton home and rescued several dogsPolice raided a Southampton home and rescued several dogs
Police raided a Southampton home and rescued several dogs
Most Popular

NOW READ: Couple set to lose £45,000 in ‘Martin Lewis’ Bitcoin scam

During the warrant, a search was conducted of the property and quantities of Class A and Class B drugs were located and seized.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 40-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, said: ‘This is a great example of police and RSPCA officers working together to safeguard the health of animals.

‘Animal welfare offences are treated seriously by the constabulary and public support is vital to us. This helps us to ensure the health and welfare of animals in our communities. If you have any concerns for the safety of animals, please call 101.

‘We are absolutely clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated and that we will continue to relentlessly pursue criminals who cause harm in our cities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Criminals need to know that Southampton is a hostile environment for them.’

The matters relating to the animal welfare issues are now under investigation by the RSPCA.