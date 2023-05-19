Police and RSPCA rescue 17 dogs during raid in Hampshire
Police and the RSPCA seized 10 new-born puppies, five six-week-old puppies and two adult dogs during a raid in Hampshire.
Officers from Southampton’s High Harm Team joined the RSPCA for a joint operation after concerns over dog welfare in Portswood.
Officers obtained a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act and attended an address on Laburnum Road just after 10am.
The dogs are now in the care of the RSPCA.
During the warrant, a search was conducted of the property and quantities of Class A and Class B drugs were located and seized.
A 40-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, said: ‘This is a great example of police and RSPCA officers working together to safeguard the health of animals.
‘Animal welfare offences are treated seriously by the constabulary and public support is vital to us. This helps us to ensure the health and welfare of animals in our communities. If you have any concerns for the safety of animals, please call 101.
‘We are absolutely clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated and that we will continue to relentlessly pursue criminals who cause harm in our cities.
‘Criminals need to know that Southampton is a hostile environment for them.’
The matters relating to the animal welfare issues are now under investigation by the RSPCA.