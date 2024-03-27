Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said at about 3.30pm on March 6, the girl was approached and followed by a man in a white Mercedes Sprinter van in Broyle Road. The van pulled up beside her again on the same road later in the day.

Police added that on March 9 at around 12.10pm the girl was approached by the same man in Broyle Road, who made harassing comments towards her.

