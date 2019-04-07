Police appeal after Carrera bike stolen

POLICE have launched an appeal for information after thieves stole a bike worth hundreds of pounds.

Hampshire Constabulary officers were alerted after a theft from a shed in Redhill Road, Rowlands Castle, between 6.45am on April 2 and 6pm on April 4.

The incident saw one bicycle stolen – a black and green Carrera Crossfire hybrid – which is worth an estimated £320.

The incident coincides with a string of recent offences in East Hampshire – including residential burglary in Horndean.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190118170.