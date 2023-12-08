Police appeal following theft from Ford Transit parked in Morrison's car park in Portsmouth
The police are appealing for information after a laptop and phone were stolen from a car which had been smashed during the incident.
The police have been investigating a theft from a motor vehicle incident that happened during daylight hours on November 27 this year.
The window of a white Ford Transit van was smashed between 3.30pm and 3.45pm whilst parked in the Morrison’s car park in Flathouse Road.
A laptop and phone were stolen and the police are now appealing for witnesses to get some more information.
If you have any information about the incident, contact the police on 101 or alternatively report information online.