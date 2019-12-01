Police appeal for home CCTV after thugs push woman and steal her handbag in Fratton

POLICE are appealing for home CCTV after a woman was robbed in Fratton.

The victim, in her 30s, was pushed by two men she did not know at the junction of New Road and Langley Road at about 8.35pm on Friday.

The two men who robbed the woman were completely unknown to her

The thugs then grabbed her handbag and ran down Langley Road.

Police have called for anyone who may have footage of the incident to come forward.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Do you live in this area and do you have CCTV that could have captured this incident or the people involved?

‘Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190430408.’

