Police appeal for information after £100,000 worth of bikes were stolen from LIOS in Lee-on-the-Solent

The police are appealing for information after £100,000 worth of bikes were stolen in a burglary in Lee-on-the-Solent.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:50 BST- 1 min read
The incident occurred shortly before 3am on September 2 when LIOS Ride in Style’s storage unit on Daedalus Park was broken into, and 11 custom made bikes were taken from within.

The police are keen to hear from anyone who has seen the bikes as they are all custom made so the features are unique for each.

Maybe you have seen them for sale online, or someone has approached you or your business to try and sell them.

Here are some of the bikes that have been stolen.Here are some of the bikes that have been stolen.
If you have any information at all, please contact the police on 101, quoting 44230355152. You can also submit information to the police online.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org