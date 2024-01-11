News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal for information following burglary in Eastleigh where windows were smashed

Windows were smashed and forced open at a property in Eastleigh during a burglary.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Jan 2024, 08:32 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 08:32 GMT
The police are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at an address in Eastleigh. Between 8pm on January 3 and 11pm on January 4, kitchen windows were smashed and forced open at an address in The Hawthorns, off Magpie Lane, by persons unknown but they did not gain entry to the address.

If you did see anything or if you have anything to report, please call 101 quoting reference 44240008004 or visit the Hampshire and Isle of Wight website.