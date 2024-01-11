Police appeal for information following burglary in Eastleigh where windows were smashed
Windows were smashed and forced open at a property in Eastleigh during a burglary.
The police are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary at an address in Eastleigh. Between 8pm on January 3 and 11pm on January 4, kitchen windows were smashed and forced open at an address in The Hawthorns, off Magpie Lane, by persons unknown but they did not gain entry to the address.