Police appeal for witnesses after man is knocked down by a car in Portsmouth and woman is arrested
A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm after a man was knocked down by a car.
Officers are now appealing for information following the collision which happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Saturday, February 4 on Fratton Road at the junction with St Mary’s Road in Portsmouth.
The collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a 43-year-old male pedestrian from Portsmouth who suffered minor injuries.
Police staff investigator Miriam McLean, said: ‘Were you in the area at the time and did you see anything that could assist our investigation? Were you present at the time of the event or perhaps you saw what happened before the event or moments after? We are particularly keen to speak to a man who we believe spoke to the driver of the vehicle following the collision. We would also like to speak to anyone who was driving along this route and has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle.’
A 31-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. She is currently in police custody.
Anyone with any information should call 101 or report it online at hampshire.police.uk, quoting reference 44230048110. Alternatively people can report to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.