Police staff investigator Miriam McLean, said: ‘Were you in the area at the time and did you see anything that could assist our investigation? Were you present at the time of the event or perhaps you saw what happened before the event or moments after? We are particularly keen to speak to a man who we believe spoke to the driver of the vehicle following the collision. We would also like to speak to anyone who was driving along this route and has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle.’