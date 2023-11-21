News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal to find missing Gosport woman Lucie-anne Davis

Police are appealing for help to find a woman from Gosport who is missing.
By Kelly Brown
Published 21st Nov 2023, 23:40 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 23:44 GMT
Lucie-anne Davis,24, was last seen at 10.30am today (Tuesday, November 21) on Niton Close, Gosport and Hampshire Police have issued an appeal after being concerned for her welfare.

A police spokesperson said: “We are very concerned for Lucie-anne’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Lucie-anne to please contact police.

“Lucie-anne is described as: white; 5ft 6ins tall; brown short hair with a top knot; likely to be wearing a half black and half khaki North Face puffer coat.

“If you see Lucie-anne, please dial 999 quoting incident number 1733 of today’s date.”