Police appealing following theft of Volkswagen Golf in Bishop's Waltham
A Volkswagen Golf has been stolen in Bishop's Waltham and police have connected this with an attempted burglary in the same area.
The police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from an address in Bishop’s Waltham. The incident took place sometime between 11pm on Sunday, February 25 and 8am on Monday, February 26.
A VW Golf, which had been parked in Langton Road, was stolen. The police are also investigating a report of an attempted burglary at an address in Churchill Avenue, at around 3am on February 26. It was reported that a man dressed in black was seen to try the front door of a house before walking away. Nothing was stolen but the police are linking these two incidents.