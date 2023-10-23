Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A short time later the man, 52-year-old Leszek Migdal, also known as Peter, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers attended the location to conduct enquiries and the death was classified as unexplained but not suspicious.

Police are appealing for information following the death of a 52-year-old man in Southampton. The police are looking to speak to the people photographed to see if they have any information.

Following new information which came to the attention of officers in September, a murder investigation was launched and a 46-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Leszek’s death.

He has since been released from police custody on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to continue.

Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who has any information that may assist our enquiries.

The police appreciate that this took place two months ago but they are urging anyone who was in the Shirley Road area between 9pm on Friday 18 August and 6am on Saturday 19 August and saw anything suspicious or that concerned them, to please make contact with them.

Detective Superintendent David West, who is leading the investigation, said: “We appreciate that this incident took place some time ago now, and that the images we are releasing are not very clear, however we are certain that if you are pictured you will recognise yourself. I would like to stress that the people in these images are not in any trouble, and we simply need to speak with them about anything they may have seen on Shirley Road on August 18th or 19th.

“While Leszek’s death was initially deemed as unexplained but not suspicious, we now have information to believe that this may not be the case, which has led to the launch of this murder investigation.

“Specialist officers are supporting Leszek’s family. As part of our ongoing enquiries we would like to hear from anyone who believes they have information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, into the circumstances surrounding Leszek’s death.”

Paying tribute to Leszek, his sister said: “In remembrance of my beloved brother Peter, whose death came as a painful mystery.

“We are reaching out to anyone who may have even the smallest piece of information related to his passing, as it would greatly help us to find solace in saying our final goodbyes.

“Even though the circumstances he found himself in were tough, we always wanted the best for him.

“Peter will be remembered as life continues for us, we love and will miss him a lot.”