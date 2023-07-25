Police are investigating a string of criminal damage cases after a number of public toilets have been vandalised
Police are investigating a number of incidents where facilities in public toilets have been damaged.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Jul 2023, 08:24 BST- 1 min read
Currently, there have been five instances where toilet cubicles and other facilities have been damaged in public toilets.
This damage has taken place over the past month and the public spaces involved in these incidents include South Street, Hayling Island seafront and Station Road on Hayling Island.