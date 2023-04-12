Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers arrested the 14-year-old boy – who is now in custody – on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, affray and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim was attacked in Palmerston Road, Portsmouth on April 2 at 2.30am. The police force has also confirmed that a video connected to the incident was recently circulated online and have urged people not to seek out or share the material.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the police force said: ‘Officers investigating the assault of a man in Portsmouth have now arrested a teenager in connection with the incident. We received reports on Tuesday (11 April) that a man had been assaulted on Palmerston Road on April 2 at approximately 2.30am. The victim, a man in his 60s, sustained minor injuries. We have now arrested a 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, affray and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody and our enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

‘Many of you will be wondering if this is in connection with a video recently shared online. We can confirm that it is and politely ask people not to seek out or share the video.’

