Police arrest man, 57, after child in street touched with infant's mum feeling 'uncomfortable'

POLICE arrested a 57-year-old man following an incident in which a child was touched in a Hampshire street.

By Steve Deeks
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 10:11 am
Updated Saturday, 4th June 2022, 10:23 am

The incident happened in Aldershot town centre on Monday afternoon between Short Street and the Wetherspoons around 1pm when the man walked up to the mum and child.

Read More

Read More
Southsea Model Village suffers two break-ins in a fortnight with youths vandalis...

‘It was reported a man approached a woman and her young child and persisted with trying to talk to the child. He also touched the child without permission,’ a police spokesman said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘He did not try to take the child. Feeling uncomfortable, the mother was able to leave the area with her child.’

The man was white, around 5ft 8in, of average build, with grey hair, and with a very strong Scottish accent.

‘As part of our enquiries, we arrested a 57-year-old man from Aldershot on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released under investigation,’ the spokesman added.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44220214307.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter