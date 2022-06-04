The incident happened in Aldershot town centre on Monday afternoon between Short Street and the Wetherspoons around 1pm when the man walked up to the mum and child.

‘It was reported a man approached a woman and her young child and persisted with trying to talk to the child. He also touched the child without permission,’ a police spokesman said.

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘He did not try to take the child. Feeling uncomfortable, the mother was able to leave the area with her child.’

The man was white, around 5ft 8in, of average build, with grey hair, and with a very strong Scottish accent.

‘As part of our enquiries, we arrested a 57-year-old man from Aldershot on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released under investigation,’ the spokesman added.