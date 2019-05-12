Have your say

POLICE are still questioning a 23-year-old after a man was stabbed in Portsmouth last night.

The victim,a man in his 20s, was attacked in Milton Park shortly before 5pm last night, police have said.

He received ‘minor injuries’ that were treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

Officers have since arrested a 23-year-old from Milton on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody at this time, a spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary added this morning.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or information about the incident, to call them on 101 quoting 44190162388 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.