Police arrest sixth man after burglary spree in Fareham sees homes ransacked

DETECTIVES investigating a spree of burglaries have made a sixth arrest.

The news came after seven homes were broken into in Frosthole Crescent, Fareham, between July 24 and July 25.

Maggie Smithson from Fareham with her husband Gary. Burglars have broken into their home and stolen her new car which was a gift following chemotherapy for cancer. ''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (010719-7)

Two cars were stolen during the raids, along with a number of other keys, a wallet and handbag.

Among the victims was 58-year-old cancer patient Maggie Smithson, pictured, whose £14,500 Nissan Qashqai was stolen.

Unsuccessful attempts were made to break into three other properties during the overnight raid.

Just days later, detectives believe the gang of thieves struck again, this time raiding a home in Burnt House Lane, Fareham, where another car was stolen.

Police have so far recovered two cars.

Five people were arrested earlier this week, including a 15-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man.

Today, police have revealed a 35-year-old man has also been arrested.

Detectives have since released all six suspects on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Police have now issued advice to help homeowners avoid falling victim to other crooks.

Inspector Sarah Nicholson, of the Fareham neighbourhood policing team, said: ‘We would also like to remind residents of the importance of making sure their homes are locked and secure, particularly at night.

‘Keep doors and windows locked, and if you have a uPVC door with a multi-point lock, ensure you lift the handle and lock it with the key.

‘Insecure homes could give opportunistic thieves a chance to steal property – please don’t give them a chance.’

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call 101 quoting reference 44190255983.