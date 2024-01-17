News you can trust since 1877
Police have arrested a teenager after discovering cannabis and £3,000.

As part of ongoing enquiries into drug supply in the Fareham area, specialist officers carried out the warrant shortly after 7:30am this morning (January 17). Cannabis, £3,000 in cash, and a CS gas canister were discovered as a result.

A 19 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious gas. He remains in custody at this time.

To report a crime involving drugs, contact the police. Click here for more information.

