Police arrest 19-year-old on suspicion of possession of cannabis after discovering cannabis and £3,000
Police have arrested a teenager after discovering cannabis and £3,000.
As part of ongoing enquiries into drug supply in the Fareham area, specialist officers carried out the warrant shortly after 7:30am this morning (January 17). Cannabis, £3,000 in cash, and a CS gas canister were discovered as a result.
A 19 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis, and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious gas. He remains in custody at this time.